Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.01. 18,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,669. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $515.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Jennison Associates boosted its position in Benchmark Electronics by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 1,416,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. EQIS Capital Management grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 14,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark boosted its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 359.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 72,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,731 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 193,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

