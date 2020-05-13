Berenberg Bank Lowers Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Price Target to $3.45

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from $3.60 to $3.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 142.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kosmos Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

KOS stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 236,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,478,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.23. The stock has a market cap of $567.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.45.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. Analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,616,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,749 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,337,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,420,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 472,078 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

