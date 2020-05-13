Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HENKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HENKEL AG & CO/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get HENKEL AG & CO/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. 101,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,201. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82. The company has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HENKEL AG & CO/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.