BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $2.04 Million (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $2.04 million and $7.19 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042402 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.37 or 0.03557706 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054943 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001858 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

