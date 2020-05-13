Bigbom Price Reaches $0.0005 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Bigbom token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kyber Network, Hotbit and Bancor Network. In the last week, Bigbom has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. Bigbom has a total market cap of $158,209.78 and approximately $121,136.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042509 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.33 or 0.03546489 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055286 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031252 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Bigbom Token Profile

Bigbom is a token. It launched on April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 tokens. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bigbom

Bigbom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

