BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the April 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 14.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Mayo Clinic bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSGM stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. BioSig Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BSGM has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BioSig Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioSig Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSig Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures.

