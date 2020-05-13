BitCapitalVendor Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Bibox and Bit-Z. BitCapitalVendor has a total market cap of $3.38 million and $79,930.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00043270 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.67 or 0.03614774 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00055919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031573 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011020 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001906 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011022 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 941,599,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial.

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

BitCapitalVendor can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

