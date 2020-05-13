Bitcoin Incognito Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Trade Satoshi, Escodex and Graviex. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $200,149.40 and approximately $44,375.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Escodex, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

