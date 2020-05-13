Bitcoin Planet Price Down 88.1% Over Last Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 232.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00792809 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00039269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026794 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00257292 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00145424 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

