Bitcoin SV Price Tops $187.50 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for about $187.50 or 0.02074852 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, BigONE, Trade Satoshi and Cobinhood. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and approximately $1.67 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011039 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00090053 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00176869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00041176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00111196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,404,658 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Korbit, Altcoin Trader, YoBit, WazirX, Trade Satoshi, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance, DragonEX, MBAex, CoinZest, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Hotbit, FCoin, SouthXchange, Kraken, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Coinsquare, Bitbns, Huobi, Indodax, Bittrex, Bit-Z, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bibox, Bitkub, IDAX, Bithumb, OKEx, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, Koinex, CoinEx, BigONE, Coinbit, Bitrue, Bitfinex and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

