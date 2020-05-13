BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Tops One Day Volume of $27,358.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $599,098.47 and approximately $27,358.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00462539 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00097707 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00058998 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,954,210,217 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

