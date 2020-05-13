BitGuild PLAT Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,787.00 (PLAT)

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $10,180.89 and $3,787.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN and ABCC. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.60 or 0.02041765 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00076713 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00173288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00040248 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Token Profile

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board. The official website for BitGuild PLAT is bitguild.io. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat.

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

