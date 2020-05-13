Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 434,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 161,724 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $5,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,910,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,653,000 after purchasing an additional 129,927 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,226,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after acquiring an additional 180,952 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after acquiring an additional 32,415 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares during the period.

BTZ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 498,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,630. Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

