Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) Shares Bought by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst (NYSE:BTT) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,796 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BTT. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst alerts:

NYSE BTT traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $22.37. The company had a trading volume of 77,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,409. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Trgt Trm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.