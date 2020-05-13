BlackRock’s (BLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BlackRock from $482.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

BLK stock traded up $31.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $485.80. 9,666,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,340. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $458.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.50. BlackRock has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The company has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $1,497,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,300 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.35, for a total value of $25,045,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,145 shares of company stock valued at $74,225,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

