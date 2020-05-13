Blockstack (STX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $873,587.00

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Blockstack has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $47.15 million and $873,587.00 worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blockstack alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.51 or 0.03559334 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00055389 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00031260 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Blockstack Profile

Blockstack (STX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 672,379,630 coins and its circulating supply is 438,456,264 coins. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org.

Buying and Selling Blockstack

Blockstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.