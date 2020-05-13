Bloom Hits Market Capitalization of $1.67 Million (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and $432.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.51 or 0.02036463 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Bibox, TOPBTC, AirSwap, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

