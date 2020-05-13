bluebird bio’s (BLUE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.63. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.38.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.99) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -15.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

