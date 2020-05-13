Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for 1.3% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,702,310,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,557,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,651,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799,008 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,118,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,341,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,641 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 586.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 675,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,935,000 after purchasing an additional 576,784 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Boeing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.83.

BA traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $121.50. 25,922,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,953,025. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $391.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

