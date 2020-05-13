Bounty0x Hits Market Capitalization of $139,094.45 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Bit-Z and Gate.io. Bounty0x has a market cap of $139,094.45 and approximately $840.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.08 or 0.02040894 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00173377 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00040282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x’s launch date was October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Kucoin, Radar Relay and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

