Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at S&P Equity Research

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at S&P Equity Research from $15.45 to $1.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. S&P Equity Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 91.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Union Gaming Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,247,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,101. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 45,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,193.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 101,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,500. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital One National Association raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

