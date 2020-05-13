BP plc (LON:BP) Insider Bernard Looney Buys 100 Shares

BP plc (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.16) per share, for a total transaction of £316 ($415.68).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BP alerts:

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

Shares of BP stock traded down GBX 10.67 ($0.14) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 302.58 ($3.98). The company had a trading volume of 44,673,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 424.82. The company has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27. BP plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 2.69%. BP’s payout ratio is -211.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective (up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08)) on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 416.84 ($5.48).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.