Bp Plc Purchases Shares of 30,000 Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the first quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YNDX opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. Yandex NV has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). The company had revenue of $47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YNDX shares. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

