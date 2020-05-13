Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 516.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,884 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 148.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,195,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,208 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,181 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $53,327,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,586,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,070,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,634,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,748,052. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $52.80.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

