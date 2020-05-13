Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,299 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 566,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 4.7% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $22,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,264,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,678,000 after purchasing an additional 126,891 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 158,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,967,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,309,084. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97.

