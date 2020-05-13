Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 11,174 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $144.35. 4,864,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day moving average is $153.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.