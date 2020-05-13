Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Cuts Position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,924 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. 70,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,428. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $35.77 and a 12 month high of $52.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.85.

VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

