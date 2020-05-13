Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,998 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. 36,479,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,485,113. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. BidaskClub downgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.