Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 178.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,367 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.44% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBMJ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 44,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,785. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

