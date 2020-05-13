Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,327,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,758,920. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

