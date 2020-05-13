Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 155.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,581 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 157,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

IBMK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.24. 38,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,778. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.13. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $26.53.

