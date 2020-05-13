Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMI) by 329.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,098 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.93% of iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBMI. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 194,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $485,000.

iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,441. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. iBonds Sep 2020 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

