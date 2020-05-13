Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $2.28 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.07. 627,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day moving average is $89.38. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.