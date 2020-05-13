Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 29,010 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 187.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBML traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,078 shares. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79.

