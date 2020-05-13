Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 9,617 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,310,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,779,000 after buying an additional 9,205,249 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 23,234.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,898,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,969,000 after buying an additional 1,890,622 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,384,000 after buying an additional 1,573,768 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11,019.7% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,572,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,527,000 after buying an additional 1,557,961 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,494,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,257. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.96.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

