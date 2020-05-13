Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.25 ($53.78).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of FRA:BNR opened at €43.94 ($51.09) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €37.45 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.27.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.