Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) is Oxbow Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 209.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107,025 shares during the quarter. Brigham Minerals accounts for about 2.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.87% of Brigham Minerals worth $13,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $7,027,000. Warburg Pincus LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Warburg Pincus LLC now owns 9,884,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,812 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,851,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,270. The stock has a market cap of $760.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.99. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.67 million. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 28,375 shares of company stock valued at $246,060 over the last ninety days. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNRL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.