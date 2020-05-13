Brighthouse Financial Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.64. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

BHF stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.74. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 42,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.