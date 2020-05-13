Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,796. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $96,268. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 59,733.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,899,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,528 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,753 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.