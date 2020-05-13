Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on May 13th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) to post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthcare Trust Of America posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Trust Of America.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of HTA traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,796. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 146.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $96,268. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 59,733.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,899,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,528 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 40,753 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,803,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply