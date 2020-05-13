Brokerages Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is $0.12. Shopify posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.96.

SHOP traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $739.86. 3,481,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,217. The business’s 50 day moving average is $524.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.15. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -641.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $242.23 and a fifty-two week high of $770.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

