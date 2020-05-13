Brokerages Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. BJs Wholesale Club posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

BJ stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.00. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $31.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.17.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $894,965.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,638,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,568,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

