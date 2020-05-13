Brokerages Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Post $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. HP reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of HP by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,794,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,330,200. HP has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

