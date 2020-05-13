Brokers Issue Forecasts for Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $182.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $56.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200 day moving average of $46.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,580.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

