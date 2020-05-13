Brokers Issue Forecasts for KEMET Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KEM)

KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) – B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for KEMET in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will earn $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for KEMET’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

NYSE KEM opened at $27.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38. KEMET has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEM. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in KEMET during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,155,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,793,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in KEMET by 606.6% during the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,444,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,966 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KEMET during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in KEMET by 2,147.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,501,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,973 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

