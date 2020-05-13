Brokers Issue Forecasts for Otonomy Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otonomy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.62) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.57).

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 7,826.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.90%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of OTIC opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $75.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter worth about $326,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otonomy by 156.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

