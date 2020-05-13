Brokers Offer Predictions for Lassonde Industries Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:LAS)

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lassonde Industries in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will earn $10.59 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.10. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$209.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported C$2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.53 by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$432.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.50 million.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

