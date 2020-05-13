Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Up 19.1% in April

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the April 15th total of 3,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 930,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.56. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.37. Bruker has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $599.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bruker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

