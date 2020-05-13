Bulwark Reaches Market Capitalization of $267,941.61 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bulwark has a total market capitalization of $267,941.61 and approximately $406.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bulwark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

Bulwark (BWK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

