Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.22.

WHD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cactus from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cactus from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Cactus by 465.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Cactus by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.50. Cactus has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $36.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $154.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.89 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

