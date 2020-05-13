Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) Short Interest Up 19.0% in April

Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 991,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 392,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $7,432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Calix by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Calix has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $676.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network. The company's cloud and software platforms, systems, and services enable communication service providers (CSP) to provide a range of services, from basic voice and data to advanced broadband services, over legacy and next-generation access networks.

